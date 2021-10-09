SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

