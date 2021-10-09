Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.97.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $238.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.70. Square has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,221 shares of company stock worth $121,137,366. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Square by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.