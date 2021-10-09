Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Further, solid acquisition of net-new transacting active Cash App customers is likely to continue driving the top line growth. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses, and COVID-19 induced uncertainties remain concerns.”

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.97.

NYSE SQ opened at $238.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,221 shares of company stock valued at $121,137,366. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

