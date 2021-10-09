Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 80,917 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,647.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.