Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.22. 3,786,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,858. The company has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

