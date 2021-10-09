STARSHIP Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $92,484.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00143956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,494.19 or 0.99873410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.54 or 0.06342261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

