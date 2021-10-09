State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 42,273 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after buying an additional 1,786,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.