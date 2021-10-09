State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Playtika worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $89,268,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.17.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.