State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

NYSE:FRT opened at $121.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

