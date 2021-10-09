Stelco (TSE:STLC) Trading 3.6% Higher

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.68 and last traded at C$40.88. 416,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 423,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.22.

Get Stelco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

About Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.