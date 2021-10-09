Stellar (XLM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $881.77 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.60 billion and approximately $881.77 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065709 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00110239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00138521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00090543 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,736 coins and its circulating supply is 23,862,600,286 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

