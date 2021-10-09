Stephens Inc. AR Has $229,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LW stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

