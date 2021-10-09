Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $61.03 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

