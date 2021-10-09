Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 3,216 OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 over the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

