Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 6,153 Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

