Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 87.9% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 495,799 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at about $25,056,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,469,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,166,000 after acquiring an additional 439,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after acquiring an additional 419,209 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

