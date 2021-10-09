Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Shares of SBT opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $260.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $57,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

