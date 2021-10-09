Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.96

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 2561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

