Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Put Options (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,932 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,460% compared to the average daily volume of 188 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 161,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

