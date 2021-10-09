Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.62

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 321530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 114.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

