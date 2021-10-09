Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $183,685.64 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $183,685.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00.

Shares of SNCY opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

