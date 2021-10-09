SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.92. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 216,153 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

