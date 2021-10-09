Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 451 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

FDIS stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $83.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.