SVB Leerink Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $45.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 272.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 209,514 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.