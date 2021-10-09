Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $86.18 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

