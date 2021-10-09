SWYFT Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $21,431.31 and approximately $4,317.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00235944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011855 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

