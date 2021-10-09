Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.46.

SYNA stock opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,919,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

