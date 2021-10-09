T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72,607 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.8% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $121.22. 5,975,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.26. The company has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

