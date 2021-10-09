T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $206.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T. Rowe Price's planned initiatives tied with launching new investment strategies and vehicles, enhancing client engagement capabilities in each distribution channel as well as investment in technology and advisory services are likely to stoke long-term growth. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing quarters. Going forward, product mix shift toward international growth funds is also expected to help boost the company’s financials. With sufficient liquidity and no debt, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. Elevated operating costs act as headwind. Also, overdependence on investment advisory fees and U.S. equity assets is concerning.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.31.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $195.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

