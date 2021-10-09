Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,673,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 22.5% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $201,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 613,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,057 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,199. The company has a market cap of $570.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

