Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.56. 3,033,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,722. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$3.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

