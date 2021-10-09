TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$77.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$62.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a market cap of C$60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.11. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$65.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,731.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

