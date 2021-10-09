TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Shares of TEL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,570. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.