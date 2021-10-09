Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Boosted by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after buying an additional 478,165 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 86.6% in the second quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,247,000 after buying an additional 369,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.55. 1,847,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,359. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

