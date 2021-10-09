Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2,637.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,383 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $46,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.55. 1,847,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,359. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

