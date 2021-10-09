Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

ERIC stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

