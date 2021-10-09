Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.76 Million

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce $134.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the lowest is $134.30 million. Tenable reported sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $530.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

