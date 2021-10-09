Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

