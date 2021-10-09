Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce $4.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.40 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $18.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

