Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

