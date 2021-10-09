Tesco (LON:TSCO) PT Raised to GBX 325 at Barclays

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.60) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 203.33 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

In other news, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

