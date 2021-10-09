TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

