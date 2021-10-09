TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 28.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

