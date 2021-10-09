The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

