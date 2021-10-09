The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BKEAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers upgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

