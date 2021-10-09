The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $537.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $896.87. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $496.86 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $834.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

