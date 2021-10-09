The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

