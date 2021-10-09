The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.94.

Shares of SCHW opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

