The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.38

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.38 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 142.20 ($1.86). The Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 142.20 ($1.86), with a volume of 108 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £71.93 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 41.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.58.

The Conygar Investment Company Profile (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

