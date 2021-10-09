The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $21.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $24,703,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $22,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. 330,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

